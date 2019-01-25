Suspected Chinatown wallet snatcher charged in separate theft from woman, 80

Prosecutors charged a 49-year-old man with theft today in connection with a 2018 case involving an 80-year-old woman at the same market in Chinatown where he allegedly snatched a 95-year-old man’s wallet last week.

Remik Ungeni was charged with second-degree theft, a class C felony that carries penalties of up to five years in prison.

A court date for his arraignment has yet to be set. His bail has been set at $11,000.

Police arrested Ungeni Tuesday at Honolulu District Court on suspicion of theft in the August 2018 case.

The arrest occurred while he was still under police custody and several hours after Ungeni made his initial court appearance on a fourth-degree theft charge in last week’s theft.

Police said the 95-year-old man placed his wallet on the counter at 88 Fresh Fish Market located at the Oahu Market in Chinatown on Jan. 16. A man later identified as Ungeni grabbed the wallet and fled.

The theft sparked outrage in the community after surveillance footage of the theft and the stunned victim was widely circulated on social media and televised on local news stations.

Two days later, police arrested Ungeni at the Mayor Wright Homes complex after a brief chase.

He is also accused of theft involving the 80-year-old woman at the Oahu Market in August 2018 where he approached her from behind and allegedly grabbed the victim’s wallet out of her hand.

Surveillance footage of the theft had been posted to social media at the time.

The city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Elder Abuse Justice Unit is handling the 2018 case.

The unit established in 2008 prosecutes felony crimes involving victims age 60 and older, according to the department’s website.