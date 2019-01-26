Where to stream the 2019 Oscar-nominated films

Tuesday morning, Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, many of which are already streaming online. Need to get caught up? Some of the biggest contenders are still in theaters, but many are already streaming. Here’s a rundown of where to find those nominees that are streaming in the biggest categories.

BEST PICTURE NOMINEES

‘BlacKkKlansman’

>> Nominated for: Best picture, supporting actor, director, adapted screenplay, editing, original score.

>> How to watch: Rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

In telling the fact-based story of a black Colorado Springs cop named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan chapter in the early 1970s, director Spike Lee takes a tonally audacious approach — part stranger-than-fiction irreverence, part political statement about the legacy of white supremacy. The balance pays off in surprisingly accessible entertainment that bridges the horrors of past and present.

‘Black Panther’

>> Nominated for: Best picture, costume design, original score, original song, production design, sound editing, sound mixing.

>> How to watch: Stream it on Netflix; rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

The first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture — for all its acclaim, even “The Dark Knight” missed the list — “Black Panther” goes further than any previous Marvel production in bringing thematic weight to escapist spectacle. Michael B. Jordan makes a particularly vivid contribution as Killmonger, a villain whose threat to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the newly crowned king of the techno-­utopian nation of Wakanda, is rooted in competing notions of black identity.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

>> Nominated for: Best picture, actor, editing, sound editing, sound mixing.

>> How to watch: Buy it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play.

As music history, “Bohemian Rhapsody” takes a “print the legend” approach to Queen and its electrifying frontman, Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). The film plays fast-and-loose with the facts, adhering to the formula of traditional biopics like “Walk the Line” and “Ray,” but it was a box-office sensation for a reason, tapping into the creative breakthroughs that led to hits like the title track and into the passion that infused the band’s career-capping Live Aid performance.

‘Roma’

>> Nominated for: Best picture, director, actress, supporting actress, original screenplay, foreign language film, cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing.

>> How to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

Returning to the Mexico City of his youth, director Alfonso Cuaron vividly imagines his upper-middle-class upbringing through the experiences of a live-in housekeeper (Yalitza Aparicio) whose hardships may not have been clear to him at the time. In the neighborhood of Colonia Roma in 1970, the maid tends to the needs of a bustling family during a turbulent period — for them, for her and for a country roiled by political unrest.

‘A Star Is Born’

>> Nominated for: Best picture, actor, actress, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, original song, sound mixing.

>> How to watch: Buy it on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

For this fourth iteration of “A Star Is Born,” actor-director Bradley Cooper, making his debut behind the camera, works to deconstruct the glam-pop image of his lead actress, Lady Gaga, and discover the more unvarnished and accessible version underneath. Resembling a countrified Eddie Vedder or Kurt Cobain type, Cooper stars as a stadium rock star who gives Gaga’s drag-bar singer a career boost before drowning himself in the bottle.

OTHER MAJOR NOMINEES

‘The Wife’

>> Nominated for: Best actress.

>> How to watch: Buy it on iTunes.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

>> Nominated for: Best adapted screenplay, original song, costume design.

>> How to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

‘First Reformed’

>> Nominated for: Best original screenplay.

>> How to watch: Stream it on Kanopy; rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

‘Incredibles 2’

>> Nominated for: Best animated film.

>> How to watch: Rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

‘Isle of Dogs’

>> Nominated for: Best animated film, original score.

>> How to watch: Buy it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

‘Minding the Gap’

>> Nominated for: Best documentary.

>> How to watch: Stream it on Hulu.

‘RBG’

>> Nominated for: Best documentary, original song.