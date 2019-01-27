 Kauai man airlifted to Oahu after single-vehicle crash
  • Monday, January 28, 2019
  • 70°

Hawaii News| Top News

Kauai man airlifted to Oahu after single-vehicle crash

Star-Advertiser staff
January 27, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 12:20am
ADVERTISING

A 62-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to Queens Medical Center on Friday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kauai.

The man, who Kauai police said was driving a Range Rover along Olohena Road, was heading northbound when he swerved to the right of the roadway and slid down a small embankment.

Police and firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday to assist the driver, who was first transported to Wilcox Medical Center before being flown to Oahu for additional treatment.

Kauai police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waianae house
NEXT STORY
AFC wins third straight Pro Bowl in Orlando
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up