Kauai man airlifted to Oahu after single-vehicle crash

A 62-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to Queens Medical Center on Friday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kauai.

The man, who Kauai police said was driving a Range Rover along Olohena Road, was heading northbound when he swerved to the right of the roadway and slid down a small embankment.

Police and firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday to assist the driver, who was first transported to Wilcox Medical Center before being flown to Oahu for additional treatment.

Kauai police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.