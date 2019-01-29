 911 dispatcher helps boy with his fractions homework
911 dispatcher helps boy with his fractions homework

Associated Press
January 29, 2019
LAFAYETTE, Ind. >>Police dispatchers are trained to deal with a number of situations, and a dispatcher in Indiana had to know her numbers when a boy called 911 seeking help with his homework.

Lafayette Police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered the call from the boy, who said he had “a bad day at school.” It seemed the boy had “tons of homework” before the dispatcher narrowed down that he was having trouble with fractions.

An audio recording of the call posted on Twitter shows how the dispatcher helped the child solve the equation: three-fourths plus one-fourth. She had him take out a piece of paper to figure out the answer: one.

The boy thanked the dispatcher and apologized for calling 911.

Police say they don’t recommend calling 911 for homework help.

