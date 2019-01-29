ILH D-I Boys Basketball: ʻIolani vs. Maryknoll

Maryknoll forward Marcus Tobin (22) took the ball to the basket past ʻIolani guard Frank Felix (14) on Tuesday. The No. 1-ranked Spartans looked the part in a convincing 65-47 win over No. 2 ‘Iolani on Tuesday to take control of the ILH race in Maryknoll’s regular-season home finale.
Maryknoll forward Kalai Akaka (3) drove to the basket.
A free throw shot is taken.
Maryknoll Spartan head coach Kelly Grant (left) and
ʻIolani Raiders head coach Dean Shimamoto during the game.
The ʻIolani bench watches the game.
Maryknoll players celebrated their victory.
Maryknoll Spartan head coach Kelly Grant met with ʻIolani Raiders head coach Dean Shimamoto after the game.
Maryknoll center Liko Soares (40) celebrated their victory with a headshot taken from the stands of teammate forward Kalai Akaka (3) after winning the game.
Maryknoll posed for a team photo after winning the ILH Boys D-1 game against ʻIolani.