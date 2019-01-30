American Savings Bank reports record full-year earnings

American Savings Bank posted a 29.1 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings and achieved its highest full-year profit ever as it benefited from stable loan and deposit growth as well as higher interest rates.

The state’s third-largest bank reported today after the market closed that its net income rose to $21.8 million from $16.9 million in the year-earlier period. Loans rose 3.7 percent to $4.84 billion and deposits increased 4.6 percent to $6.2 billion. Its net interest margin — the spread between how much American Savings pays for deposits and what it charges to lend out money — was 3.95 percent in the fourth quarter compared with 3.68 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

For the year, American Savings’ net income rose 23.2 percent to $82.5 million from $67 million in 2017.

American Savings also said it expects to be fully moved into its new headquarters at 300 North Beretania St. the next time it reports earnings at the end of April. Construction ended last month.