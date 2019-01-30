 Would-be bank robber gets cold feet, rips up note, police say
Would-be bank robber gets cold feet, rips up note, police say

Associated Press
January 30, 2019
    This Monday surveillance image released by the Fall River, Mass., Police Department on its Facebook page shows a female suspect in an attempted robbery of the Fall River Municipal Credit Union, who got cold feet and left without a penny. The police are looking for the suspect.

FALL RIVER, Mass. >> Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.

Fall River police tell the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.

Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller “give me a minute,” and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.

But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.

Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: “Give me the money.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.

