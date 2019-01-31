Aloha Stadium needs $30M in repairs over next 2 years, board says

Aloha Stadium will require $30 million from the legislature over the next two years to fund needed repairs to keep Aloha Stadium safe and operable, the Aloha Stadium Authority said at its meeting today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Aloha Stadium will require $30 million from the legislature over the next two years to fund needed repairs to keep Aloha Stadium safe and operable, the Aloha Stadium Authority said at its meeting today.

The announcement came following the authority’s adoption of a 2018 structural and safety evaluation by its structural engineering consultant, Wiss, Janney, Elster Associates.

Authority chairman Ross Yamasaki said, “While the stadium currently meets health, safety and welfare standards, after 45 years in operation, repair and maintenance issues are mounting. The latest report reveals some previously unidentified issues such as corrosion at the base of the diagonal cross bracing frames at the end zones. It also indicates that corrosion is accelerating which is understandable as the stadium continues to age.”

The Authority said $20 million is needed for the 2020 fiscal year and $10 million for fiscal 2021.

In addition, the Authority said it will need annual inspections instead of biennial ones it has previously required, a recommended by its consultant.