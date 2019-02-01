 Vegetable oil vandals delay classes at New Mexico school
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 73°

News

Vegetable oil vandals delay classes at New Mexico school

Associated Press
February 1, 2019
Updated February 1, 2019 10:30am
ADVERTISING

EUNICE, N.M. >> A New Mexico high school was forced to delay classes after authorities say vandals poured vegetable oil throughout the hallways.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the oil was poured at Eunice High School in the small city of Eunice late Sunday and forced janitors to clean up the mess Monday morning.

Principal Tracy Davis says surveillance cameras captured six people wearing black clothing with hoodies and gloves pouring the vegetable oil on floors. Davis says they got into the school through an unlocked classroom window.

Officials alerted parents and students via social media that classes were delayed until the oil was cleaned up.

No arrests have been made.

Eunice is in southeastern New Mexico near the state line with Texas.

PREVIOUS STORY
Who’s the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up