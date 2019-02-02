Opening of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas delayed

In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Sands Corp. disclosed that the opening of the MSG Sphere, the arena being built with Madison Square Garden behind the Venetian, would be pushed back from 2020 to 2021.

A new monorail station will also be built at the site. The 11,000- square-foot platform will occupy both sides of the track at the northwest corner of the Sphere’s acreage just east of the Strip and connect with the pedestrian bridge between the Sands Convention Center and the Sphere.

Jackpots at GVR and Cosmo: Two notable jackpots were hit in the last month. Just before the new year, a Las Vegas local hit for $2.7 million on a Mono­poly slot machine at Green Valley Ranch. Last week a player from Minnesota hit for $617,000 playing a Seinfeld slot machine at the Cosmopolitan.

Prime rib increase: The price of the prime rib special in Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez has been raised by $2 to $12.95. This special has run for several years; it was priced at $7.95 until 2015 when it was raised to $10.95. It remains one of the better prime rib values in town and is still served 24 hours a day.

Wayne moves: Wayne Newton has left Bally’s and is performing in a new version of “Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal” in Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $87 and all ages are welcome, the first time this has been the case throughout Cleopatra’s Barge’s long and storied history.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The national anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Gladys Knight to sing the anthem is a fairly brisk 1 minute, 50 seconds at most shops that are booking it. You can’t bet it at a Las Vegas sports book; it’s put up in offshore books only.