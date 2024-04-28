Las Vegas Advisor: Strip casino goes retro with coin, token slots

After years of languishing without an identity, Slots A Fun on the north end of the Strip has rebranded with a retro theme.

The casino has installed 75 vintage coin- and token-operated slots in 25 cent and $1 denominations. Known as “coin-droppers,” they include classics such as Blazing 7s and Red, White, and Blue. There is also a new table-­games pit with $5 minimums; it’s the first time there have been live games at the casino since their removal in 2011. Continuing with the theme, there are $2 beers, hot dogs and shrimp cocktail served 24/7 at the bar. Parking is free next door at Circus Circus.

Fator at Strat: After 15 years of headlining on the Strip, ventriloquist, impressionist, comedian, puppet master and singer Terry Fator will next be performing at The Strat. Interestingly, there will be an unusual 5 p.m. starting time, which will add a new option for show-and-dinner itineraries. The new show opens May 23, with tickets starting at $59.

Summer fireworks: Downtown’s Plaza has announced that it will present a weekly fireworks show throughout the summer. Beginning May 24 and running through Aug. 30, there will be a pyrotechnics show lasting “several minutes” on Fridays at 9:15 p.m. Look up.

Airport jackpot: Chalk up another big hit for the last-chancers. Of course, that presumes the player who hit for $1.36 million at Reid International Airport last week was on the way out of town. The jackpot was hit on a Monopoly Money Grab machine.

Question: Where is the Bruno Mars lounge, and does he perform there?

Answer: Mars made several appearances in the new Pinky Ring live-music lounge at Bellagio during the venue’s opening period. He doesn’t appear on any kind of schedule, but it’s expected that he and his band members will be frequent visitors in the future — maybe not to perform, but at least to hang out.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.