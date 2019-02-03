No. 2 Hawaii sweeps No. 8 Stanford in men’s volleyball

Senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down 12 kills and No. 2 Hawaii defeated No. 8 Stanford for the seventh consecutive time in Honolulu, sweeping the Cardinal 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in tonight’s nonconference men’s volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down 12 kills and No. 2 Hawaii defeated No. 8 Stanford for the seventh consecutive time in Honolulu, sweeping the Cardinal 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in tonight’s nonconference men’s volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov added 10 kills with no hitting errors as well as four of the Rainbow Warriors’ nine aces. Hawaii (5-0) has not dropped a set this season.

For the Cardinal (7-3), sophomore opposite Jaylen Jasper had a season-high 13 kills and senior hitter Jordan Ewert added 11.

Hawaii outdug Stanford 29-15. The Warriors hit .544 on the night with just six errors, four by van Tilburg.