No. 2 Hawaii sweeps No. 8 Stanford in men’s volleyball

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 3, 2019
Updated February 3, 2019 8:31pm

    Hawaii outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg hits over Stanford middle blocker Kyler Presho and setter Paul Bischoff in the first set.

Senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down 12 kills and No. 2 Hawaii defeated No. 8 Stanford for the seventh consecutive time in Honolulu, sweeping the Cardinal 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in tonight’s nonconference men’s volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov added 10 kills with no hitting errors as well as four of the Rainbow Warriors’ nine aces. Hawaii (5-0) has not dropped a set this season.

For the Cardinal (7-3), sophomore opposite Jaylen Jasper had a season-high 13 kills and senior hitter Jordan Ewert added 11.

Hawaii outdug Stanford 29-15. The Warriors hit .544 on the night with just six errors, four by van Tilburg.

