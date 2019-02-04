 Today is last day to sign up for 35th annual Great Aloha Run
Today is last day to sign up for 35th annual Great Aloha Run

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 10:15am

    Thousands of runners and walkers participate in the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run on Feb. 19, 2018, on the 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium. Today is the last day to register for this year’s race on Feb. 18.

Today is the last day to register for this year’s Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run. This year’s run, on Feb. 18, will be celebrating its 35th anniversary.

To register online, go to https://www.greataloharun.com/registration/. There are several categories to select from, each with a different entry fee.

Last year, about 18,000 runners ran the 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium. The race starts at 7 a.m., and the awards ceremony and entertainment will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium. Some downtown streets will be closed starting at 4 a.m.

The race has raised more than $12 million for organizations and groups throughout Hawaii.

