Today is last day to sign up for 35th annual Great Aloha Run

Today is the last day to register for this year’s Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run. This year’s run, on Feb. 18, will be celebrating its 35th anniversary.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Today is the last day to register for this year’s Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run. This year’s run, on Feb. 18, will be celebrating its 35th anniversary.

To register online, go to https://www.greataloharun.com/registration/. There are several categories to select from, each with a different entry fee.

Last year, about 18,000 runners ran the 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium. The race starts at 7 a.m., and the awards ceremony and entertainment will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium. Some downtown streets will be closed starting at 4 a.m.

The race has raised more than $12 million for organizations and groups throughout Hawaii.