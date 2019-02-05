Snow, ice cause disruptions in many Western states
Associated Press
Posted February 05, 2019
February 5, 2019
Updated February 5, 2019 9:15am
SEATTLE >> Winter weather closed schools and disrupted travel across much of the West, with ice and snow stretching from Seattle to Arizona.
SHARE
Officers with the Duvall, Washington, Police Department rushed to a sports field, Monday, to take part in a snowball fight with local children.
Video by Storyful
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children sledded down one of Seattle’s steeper hills, ice-covered Queen Anne Ave., Monday. Western Washington was hit by a major winter storm, with several inches of snow, cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds overnight and into the day Monday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crashed car sat at the bottom of one of Seattle’s steeper hills on an ice-slicked road in the Queen Anne neighborhood, Monday. Western Washington was hit by a major winter storm, with several inches of snow, cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds overnight and into the day Monday.
GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child played at Westcrest Park in White Center in Seattle, Monday. Winter weather pounded a swath of the U.S. West, Monday, closing schools, delaying hundreds of flights and turning coastal cities like Seattle that rarely get much snow unusually white, while the Midwest warmed up from a dangerous blast of cold last week.
ADVERTISING
SEATTLE >> Winter weather closed schools and disrupted travel across much of the West, with ice and snow stretching from Seattle to Arizona.
The Pacific Northwest shivered today under colder-than-normal conditions as snow and treacherous conditions led to another day of school closures.
Winter weather also disrupted parts of California, Utah and Arizona. A winter storm warning meant a snow day for many students in Southern California mountain communities. Much of Utah braced for heavy snows and Northern Arizona braced for a coming storm.
The greater Portland, Oregon, area saw snow overnight Monday and schools were closed in Portland, Vancouver, Washington, and other areas.
Temperatures that plunged into the teens in the Seattle area kept roads icy and caused schools to again close in Washington’s largest city.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.