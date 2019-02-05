Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The website for more information about the Hawaii Energy and Ulupono Initiative program offering rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces and multi-unit dwellings is https://hawaiienergy.com/evcharging. A Newswatch item on Page B2 Monday had an incorrect address.

>> The Maui Arts &Cultural Center was misidentified as the Maui Community Arts Center on Page 7 of Friday’s TGIF section.