Kristoff St. John’s last soap episode airs today

  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Associated Press
February 6, 2019
Updated February 6, 2019 10:02am
LOS ANGELES >> The last “Young and the Restless” episode featuring Kristoff St. John will air today on CBS.

The actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters for 27 years, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 52. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

His business guy character wended his way through romances, deaths of loved ones and other daytime travails that descended into alcoholism before going into rehab.

The episode will air in Hawaii at 1 p.m. today on KGMB.

“The Young and the Restless” will broadcast a special tribute to St. John during Friday’s show.

