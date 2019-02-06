Honolulu airport gets upgraded terminal for Southwest arrival

Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com
Kahu Kalama Cabigon gives a blessing to the newly renovated terminal at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday. The $26 million in improvements to the G-gates will accommodate the arrival of new airlines, including Southwest.
Kahu Kalama Cabigon gives a blessing upon the arrival of Southwest Airlines in Hawaii. About 40 to 50 employees participated in the blessing.
Giving the shaka sign, Southwest Airlines captain Scott van Ooyen flew its first plane into Hawaii.
Passengers on Southwest Airlines were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The new waiting area will feature charging stations, restrooms, an escalator and an elevator at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The new G-gates area will accommodate Southwest Airlines at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Upon approval, Southwest is slated to use G-gates 7-10 and baggage claims 26-31 in the Diamond Head Concourse in Terminal 2. The Southwest Airlines ticket lobby, which was paid for by the carrier, will be in Lobby 6 in Terminal 2.
The airport gate improvements are part of a larger airport modernization project, which is needed to meet growing traveler volume and expectations.