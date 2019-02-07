Chinatown stabbing leaves man, 44, seriously injured

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital early today after he sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen in Chinatown.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital early today after he sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen in Chinatown.

Police said the suspect was found on River Street sometime before 3:40 a.m.

There are conflicting reports on his condition. Police said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Emergency Medical Services reported he was in serious condition.

Police have initiated a second-degree assault investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.