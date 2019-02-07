Firefighters contain brush fire that scorched 160 acres on Mauna Kea

Firefighters have fully contained a brush fire that scorched approximately 160 acres on Mauna Kea.

Hawaii Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch said the fire broke out Tuesday in a remote area on the south flank of Mauna Kea, about six-tenths of a mile from Mauna Kea Access Road.

The land where the fire occurred is owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Approximately 40 firefighters from the county fire department, state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife and federal firefighters of the Pohakuloa Training Area battled the brush fire.

Two county fire helicopters and an Army Black Hawk helicopter conducted water drops. Two bulldozers provided by the landowner were also used to create a firebreak.

Rain last night also helped quench the flames.

Kusch said the fire was deemed 100 percent contained Wednesday night.

Michael Donnelly, spokesman of the Pohakuloa Training area, said firefighters are monitoring hot spots today.