UH men’s volleyball team sweeps Queens

Freshman opposite Filip Humler put down a career-high 10 kills with just one error and No. 2 Hawaii swept host Queens University of Charlotte 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 in todays nonconference mens volleyball match at Charlotte, N.C.

It was the first road match for the Rainbow Warriors (6-0), who have not dropped a set this season. Hawaii also got eight kills from junior hitter Colton Cowell and seven from junior opposite Rado Parapunov, the latter playing only in Set 1.

The Royals (2-8), a second-year program, were led by sophomore hitter Nic Cavallari’s eight kills.

Hawaii out-blocked Queens 11-6 and won the dig war 28-14. The Warriors also had six aces — three by Humler — while holding the Royals without an ace.

Cowell and junior middle Patrick Gasman each were in on five blocks and Humler four. Humler did not commit a hitting error until his 17th and final swing.

Hawaii, the national leader in hitting percentage (.470), finished at .458, including .700 in Set 1.

Hawaii was in control from the start and, by the time the Warriors were leading Set 2, all 12 on the travel squad had seen the Levin Center court.

The Warriors face St. Francis (5-3) on Friday and have a rematch with the Royals on Saturday.