 VIDEO: Students at Ewa Elementary celebrate Lincoln Day
  Friday, February 8, 2019
Hawaii News

VIDEO: Students at Ewa Elementary celebrate Lincoln Day

Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 6:15pm
  • Students at Ewa Elementary School on Oahu celebrated their 75th Annual Lincoln Day program today.
