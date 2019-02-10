 New York woman resorts to baseball bat after patty not available
  Sunday, February 10, 2019
New York woman resorts to baseball bat after patty not available

February 10, 2019
  • Police are looking for a woman who they say flew into a rage after being told an eatery had run out of beef patties, and responded by taking a baseball bat to smash the restaurants front windows.
    In this Jan. 15 image taken from surveillance video, a woman smashes the windows of Back Home Restaurant in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say that she became upset after ordering a patty and was told that the restaurant had run out of them. She returned with a bat and smashed two windows.

    In this Jan. 15 image taken from surveillance video, a woman smashes the windows of Back Home Restaurant in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say that she became upset after ordering a patty and was told that the restaurant had run out of them. She returned with a bat and smashed two windows.

    In this Jan. 15 image taken from surveillance video, a woman smashes the windows of Back Home Restaurant in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say that she became upset after ordering a patty and was told that the restaurant had run out of them. She returned with a bat and smashed two windows. (New York City Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK >> A woman who couldn’t get a beef patty at a favorite New York eatery used a baseball bat in protest.

On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the woman in action in the Bronx — smashing a restaurant’s windows after learning the eatery had run out of her favorite food.

Police say the woman at the Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood came in on the afternoon of Jan. 15 and ordered a patty. She was told they’d run out, and she got upset.

Authorities say she left and came back to the Jamaican restaurant with the bat. The video shows a woman bashing in two windows.

She fled and police were still searching for her on Saturday.

The video shows a woman dressed in a black and white jacket and matching sneakers, swinging a multi-colored aluminum bat as bystanders tried to stop her before she walked away.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood is a simple, affordable spot that offers Jamaican specialties like curry goat and oxtail, drawing people from around the city.

