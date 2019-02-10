Alicia Keys, left, and Smokey Robinson introduce a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Travis Scott, center, climbs a cage during a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Travis Scott performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga performs "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Diana Ross performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, present the award for best rap song at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Cardi B performs "Money" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for best country album for "Golden Hour" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Matt Pike, from left, Des Kensel and Jeff Matz, of Electric Messiah, accept the award for best metal performance for "High On Fire" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Karim Sulayman, left, and Jeannette Sorrell accept the award for best classical solo vocal album for "Songs of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, d'India, Landi" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton, center, Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet, of Little Big Town, perform "Red Shoes" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Alessia Cara, left, and Bob Newhart present the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
St. Vincent, left, and Dua Lipa perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Wilmer Valderrama introduces a performance by Dua Lipa and St. Vincent at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Cardi B, left, accepts the award for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" as Offset looks on at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
H.E.R. accepts the award for best R&B album for "H.E.R." at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Chaka Khan arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Fred Armisen arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Brian Littrell, from left, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dionne Warwick arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Philip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Ray Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Matt Sallee, from left, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
St. Vincent arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Abby Law, from left, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, and Hannah Mooney arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miguel, left, and Nazanin Mandi arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, grandson of Diana Ross, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mark Ronson, from left, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga, and Anthony Rossomando arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
"Weird Al" Yankovic arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anna Kendrick, left, and Katy Perry arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)