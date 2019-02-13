 Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens, source says
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
  • 61°

Top News

Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens, source says

Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 8:34am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore on Dec. 30. A person with knowledge of the trade tells the Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the deal. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing such trades until the start of the league year on March 13.

ADVERTISING

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. >> A person with knowledge of the deal tells the Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity today because neither team announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing trades until the start of the league year on March 13.

Flacco, the MVP of the 2013 Super Bowl, became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Broncos found themselves in the market again for a quarterback after Case Keenum’s middling debut in Denver last season, when he threw for 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The team went 6-10.

PREVIOUS STORY
Funeral held for woman found dead in suitcase in Connecticut
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up