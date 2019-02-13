 Southwest Airlines considers nonstop Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Associated Press
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 4:07pm

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Passengers on Southwest Airlines were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport earlier this month. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says adding flights from Nevada to Hawaii could be possible next year.

LAS VEGAS >> The chief executive of Southwest Airlines says the Dallas-based carrier is considering adding nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Hawaii.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says launching flights to Hawaii from four California cities is the airline’s priority this year, but adding flights from Nevada to Hawaii could be possible next year.

The airline hopes to begin service to Hawaii in April.

It completed a test flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu last month to show federal aviation officials that it should be authorized to begin flying across the Pacific Ocean.

The airline is awaiting certification by the Federal Aviation Administration to start the commercial flights to Hawaii.

LOOKING BACK

