 Senate confirms William Barr as attorney general
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
Senate confirms William Barr as attorney general

Associated Press
February 14, 2019
Updated February 14, 2019 9:17am

    Attorney General nominee William Barr, right, met with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Miss., Jan. 29, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Hawley’s office in Washington.

WASHINGTON >> The Senate has confirmed William Barr as attorney general, placing the veteran government official and lawyer atop the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Barr, who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993. Barr will succeed Jeff Sessions, who was pushed out by President Donald Trump last year. The president was angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

As the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Barr will oversee the remaining work in Mueller’s investigation of potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Democrats largely voted against Barr. They said they were concerned about his non-committal stance on making Mueller’s report public.



