To Do: George Clinton, The Beach Boys, Elizabeth Gilbert

FEB. 28-MARCH 3

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the bestseller “Eat Pray Love,” headlines Wanderlust, a retreat for yoga, music and wellness enthusiasts.

Feb. 28-March 3 / Turtle Bay Resort/ $20-$445/ wanderlust.com/festivals/oahu

MARCH 16

Cynthia Erivo has won a Tony and Grammy for her portrayal of Celie in “The Color Purple.” The British-born singer/actress, who also sings soul, gospel and R&B, performs Broadway ballads at Hawaii Theatre.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $79-$500 / hawaiitheatre.com or 526-0508

APRIL 9

The Beach Boys can never be wrong for Hawaii, with their odes to sun, surf and sand. Mike Love and Bruce Johnston lead the band for this appearance at the intimate Hawaii Theatre.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $100-$500 / hawaiitheatre.com or 526-0508

APRIL 11-14

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic presents their psychedelic funk for four nights at Blue Note Hawaii. Rock Hall of Famer Clinton, a recipient of a 2019 Grammy Award for lifetime achievement, is making his debut and farewell visit to Hawaii. He is retiring at the end of this tour.

8 p.m. (one show per night) / Blue Note Hawaii / $95-$175 / bluenotehawaii.com or 777-4890

APRIL 27

Arlo Guthrie celebrates 50 years since the film “Alice’s Restaurant,” which turned his hysterical anti-war monologue into a cult favorite. He’s touring now with that and other hits from his folk-rock repertoire.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $58-$88 / hawaiitheatre.com or 526-0508

TICKER:

>> Thomas Rhett has had a dozen singles hit No. 1 on the country charts. March 23, Blaisdell Arena; $49.50-$119.50, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Jon Nakamatsu and Lisa Nakamichi perform with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. Feb. 23-24, Blaisdell Concert Hall; $34-$92. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000