  Friday, February 15, 2019
Multi-vehicle crash near North Shore sends 5 people to hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 15, 2019
Updated February 15, 2019 10:06am
Five people involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Kaukonahua Road near Oahu’s North Shore were taken to the hospital this morning.

Paramedics treated and transported two people with serious injuries and three people in stable condition, according to an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.

Police said after 8 a.m. that they had closed Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Thompson Corner due to an overturned vehicle. They later closed Wilikina Drive northbound at Kamananui Road due to the overturned vehicle on Kaukonahua. The roads were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

