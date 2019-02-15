Sections
Friday, February 15, 2019
72
°
Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019 in Kakaako
PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
February 15, 2019
More than 100 artists took to the streets ands walls of Kakaako this week. Active painting and finished murals made for colorful attractions for kamaaina and malahini alike.
Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019 in Kakaako
‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii 2019 at Victoria Ward Park
Pacific Rim Cup 2019 Finals at Aloha Stadium
Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019 Block Party in Kakaako
Chinese New Year at the Town Center of Mililani
Hawaii Cannabis Expo 2019
‘My Favorite Murder’ at the Blaisdell Concert Hall
Vanessa Williams at Blue Note Hawaii
Feds subpoena Honolulu rail authority for construction documents
Doctor warns public after 2 Oahu men contract rare, potentially lethal, form of leptospirosis
Saint Francis School in Manoa will close entirely at end of academic year
Woman escapes Alewa Heights house fire
Senate OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
