Candy company exec who mass-produced Peeps gets his own day

Associated Press
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 4:13pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013

    In this photo, Peeps move through the manufacturing process at the Just Born factory, in Bethlehem, Pa. With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. >> With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices.

Born, now 94, joined his father’s candy business in 1946 and figured out a way to automate production of Peeps, which had been made by hand. Today, Just Born produces about 5.5 million Peeps per day.

The city’s proclamation says Peeps are “an iconic symbol of Easter.”

Just Born CEO Ross Born, Bob Born’s son, says “we are thankful for his many years of service to Just Born.”

