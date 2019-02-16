Hawaii women’s basketball team pulls away from Long Beach State

The Hawaii womens basketball team moved into a tie for second place in the Big West Conference with a 63-49 victory over Long Beach State tonight.

Tempers flared late in what was a tight contest most of the way at the Stan Sheriff Center, but the Rainbow Wahine (11-13, 7-4 BWC) got the better of it to avenge a 16-point defeat at the Pyramid a week ago. They pulled away despite 20 team turnovers and foul trouble for point guards Tia Kanoa and Courtney Middap.

Middap scored 17 points and hit a career-high five 3-pointers. Kenna Woodfolk added 12 points and Leah Salanoa 10.

Middap ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3, her third, and started the third quarter with her fourth.

LBSU rallied to tie it at 42 with seven minutes left, but Middap hit her fifth triple to snap a 44-all tie and launch a 9-0 run. The Australian left to applause after fouling out with 2:35 to play.

Wahine and Beach players exchanged shoves with 2:04 to play after Woodfolk blocked Shanaijah Davison (14 points, 6-for-22 shooting) out of bounds. UH netted two free throws out of it after a lengthy review and won comfortably.