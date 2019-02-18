 Aurora warehouse where 5 killed won’t reopen until next week
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Aurora warehouse where 5 killed won’t reopen until next week

Associated Press
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 9:50am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Family, friends and community members attend a vigil Sunday in Aurora, Ill. Six people, including a gunman, died in a shooting at a manufacturing warehouse in Aurora on Friday afternoon, and five officers were struck by gunfire.

ADVERTISING

AURORA, Ill. >> Company officials say the suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse where five people were fatally shot won’t reopen until next week, but that its doors will be open to support workers.

Spokeswoman Yolanda Kokayi said today that the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois, won’t return to full production until Feb. 25.

But she says the warehouse doors will be open this week for any employees who want to spend time with colleagues. She says counselors will be available.

A Henry Pratt employee who was about to be fired opened fire at the warehouse Friday, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers. The gunman died in a shootout with police.

Kokayi says the company will be reviewing security protocols and “assessing how we can enhance safety.”

Mueller Water Products owns Henry Pratt.

PREVIOUS STORY
Israeli leaders’ remarks about Poland and Nazis scuttle summit with Europeans
NEXT STORY
Florida 6th-grader arrested after confrontation over Pledge of Allegiance
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up