Deputy sheriff fatally shoots man at Hawaii State Capitol

A state deputy sheriff fatally shot a man in his 20s during a struggle at the state Capitol Monday night.
A Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said that at 8:20 p.m., a deputy sheriff was conducting a routine patrol at the Capitol rotunda and encountered a man with a bottle of alcohol.
“During the encounter, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man. Sheriffs performed CPR until EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.” the spokeswoman said.
City Emergency Medical Services officials said the man, in his 20s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, and police said the man later died.
The deputy sheriff was also transported to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
DPS officials said an internal investigation will be conducted and that the Honolulu Police Department is also investigating.
Police cordoned off the rotunda as they investigated and declined to comment.
