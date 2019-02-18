Deputy sheriff fatally shoots man at Hawaii State Capitol

A state deputy sheriff fatally shot a man in his 20s during a struggle at the state Capitol Monday night.

A Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said that at 8:20 p.m., a deputy sheriff was conducting a routine patrol at the Capitol rotunda and encountered a man with a bottle of alcohol.

“During the encounter, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man. Sheriffs performed CPR until EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.” the spokeswoman said.

City Emergency Medical Services officials said the man, in his 20s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, and police said the man later died.

The deputy sheriff was also transported to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

DPS officials said an internal investigation will be conducted and that the Honolulu Police Department is also investigating.

Police cordoned off the rotunda as they investigated and declined to comment.