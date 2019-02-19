 Big Island man charged on 25 counts of credit card theft
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 71°

Top News

Big Island man charged on 25 counts of credit card theft

Star-Advertiser staff
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 5:05pm

  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Tre Avilla-Alconcel

ADVERTISING

Big Island police have charged a 24-year-old Pahoa man in connection with multiple financial crimes.

On Feb. 13, officers responded to a business on Kanoelehua Avenue after receiving a report of a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. She was taken into custody, questioned and released pending further investigation.

Officers arrested Tre Avilla-Alconcel a short time later after he was identified as an accomplice. Detectives recovered several stolen credit cards following a search of his vehicle after executing a search warrant.

Avilla-Alconcel was charged on Friday with one count of second-degree forgery, two counts of third-degree forgery. one count of third-degree identity theft, 30 counts of unauthoried possession of confidential information, 25 counts of credit card theft, one count of third-degree attempted theft, two counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $121,000 and his initial court appearance was scheduled for today.

PREVIOUS STORY
Top scorer Makenna Woodfolk leaves Hawaii basketball program
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up