Rain covers much of Hawaii, but drier weather on the way

Widespread light to moderate rain, and possible thunderstorms, are in store for the Hawaiian isles today as a deep moisture plume spreads across most of the state this morning, according to forecasters, but a drying trend is expected tonight into Thursday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Widespread light to moderate rain, and possible thunderstorms, are in store for the Hawaiian isles today as a deep moisture plume spreads across most of the state this morning, according to forecasters, but a drying trend is expected tonight into Thursday.

Forecasters said to expect showers over the eastern half of the state through Wednesday. Drier weather is forecast to move from west to east starting later today, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch for Hawaii and Maui counties remains in effect through this afternoon, with possible heavy rain and thunderstorms. The watch may be extended if heavy rains linger, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the eastern shores of the Big Island and Maui through 6 p.m. Thursday. Surf of 6 to 9 feet is expected today, peaking at 8 to 12 feet into Wednesday night, then gradually declining through the weekend, according to the weather service.

More snow is falling on Big Island summits, said forecasters, who issued a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is expected to fall at the 12,000-foot elevation level of the Big Island summits, with up to 2 to 4 inches and localized amounts up to 7 inches of snow expected, they said.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Big Island summits, with south winds of 40 to 50 mph, and gusts up to 60 mph, through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters said moisture may linger near the Big Island into Friday, but light trade winds will prevail statewide by the weekend, with limited windward showers possible.