 Siren testing scheduled for Kapolei, Waipahu, Hawaii Kai neighborhoods
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 1:40pm

State and city officials said they will conduct siren testing between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Hoakalei Ocean Pointe in Kapolei, Waikele District Park in Waipahu and Kamilo Iki Neighborhood Park in Hawaii Kai.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management are conducting the test to check the functionality of the sirens.

During the timeframe, nearby residents may hear the siren sound for intervals of 30 seconds to 3 minutes, officials said. The tests will include short blasts known as “burps.”

The sirens, part of HI-EMA’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Repair and Upgrade Program, will be tested, while others will be updated and installed at various locations across the state. The outdoor siren warning system is used to notify the public of pending emergencies.

HI-EMA, however, encourages the public to use supplemental methods of warning including, but not limited to, signing up for the hnl.info text alerts and downloading the NOAA Weather Radio.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or reports of siren malfunctions may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.

