COLUMN: Social Security websites provide services, answers

Online services are convenient and easy to access  from signing up for retirement benefits to calculating future payments. Here are Social Securitys top 10 websites:

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Online services are convenient and easy to access — from signing up for retirement benefits to calculating future payments. Here are Social Security’s top 10 websites:

>> The hub for Social Security news and updates is its blog: Social Security Matters at blog.social security.gov.

>> Learn about options for replacing your Social Security card at socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

>> You can submit an online application for retirement benefits, in as little as 15 minutes at social security.gov/benefits/retirement.

>> Knowing how much money you will get in the future can help you plan your finances. Get instant, personalized estimates of future Social Security benefits at socialsecurity.gov/estimator.

>> Apply for disability benefits at socialsecurity.gov/benefits/ disability.

>> Access the Social Security online publication library (including audio versions) at socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

>> Maybe you learn better with visuals. There are informative videos on the Social Security YouTube channel at youtube.com/SocialSecurity.

>> Follow one of Social Security’s most popular social media outlets — its Facebook page — at facebook.com/socialsecurity.

>> Need answers to your Social Security questions? The group’s Frequently Asked Questions page is an authoritative resource at socialsecurity.gov/faq.

>> Open your own personal “My Social Security” account, which will enable you to verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, update your Social Security information and more at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.