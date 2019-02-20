 Concrete and debris fall onto Pali Highway overnight; work to shore up slopes continues
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Concrete and debris fall onto Pali Highway overnight; work to shore up slopes continues

Star-Advertiser staff
February 20, 2019
Updated February 20, 2019 9:58am

  • COURTESY STATE DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION

    An updated photo provided by the state shows more debris fell onto the Honolulu-bound lanes of Pali Highway overnight.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Traffic was backed up this morning at the Likelike/H-1 interchange.

Large pieces of debris and concrete fell onto the Honolulu-bound lane of the Pali Highway overnight, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation today.

Officials said crews are continuing slope stabilization work following multiple landslides that occurred Monday, prompting the closure of the Pali Highway.

The closure has caused major traffic congestion during the morning commute today. An early morning accident on the Likelike Highway also exacerbated congestion.

On Monday, one landslide had occurred in the Kailua-bound direction after the second tunnel and another landslide occurred between the two tunnels in the Honolulu-bound direction.

Some pieces that include a girder on the Old Pali Road are dangling over the Honolulu-bound direction of the highway. “Things are still shifting and moving down there,” said Tim Sakahara, spokesman of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Officials are working to temporarily open the Kailua-bound direction from 3 to 7 p.m. today. “We’re working to make that happen. It’s got to be safe,” Sakahara said adding crews will continue slope stabilization work throughout the day.

The transportation department announced Tuesday that the Honolulu-bound direction is anticipated to closed through Monday.

Sakahara said today that they are working on opening a Honolulu-bound contraflow lane for the morning commute utilizing a Kailua-bound lane. Officials are figuring out a crossover point that could safely make that happen.

Motorists are advised to check the GoAkamai.org or any traffic app for up-to-date traffic conditions.

