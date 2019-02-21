 7 arrested in opioid crackdown on Hawaii health care providers
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
7 arrested in opioid crackdown on Hawaii health care providers

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
February 21, 2019
Updated February 21, 2019 2:56pm
  • Feds announced Thursday an opioid crackdown of health care providers in Hawaii.
    Video by George F. Lee / glee@staradvertiser.com

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price speaks during a press conference today regarding an ongoing campaign against opioid trafficking.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    John W. Callery, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Honolulu field office, speaks during a press conference today regarding an ongoing campaign against opioid trafficking.

Federal and local law enforcement officials today announced they executed five search warrants and made seven arrests in Hawaii as part of a three-state crackdown on illicit and illegal drugs distributed by health care professionals.

The drugs involved included oxycodone and hydrocodone.

John Callery, assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Honolulu field office, said that more arrests of Hawaii doctors, nurses and physician’s assistants are likely in the weeks ahead as part of the year-old “Operation Hypocritical Oath” that was based out of Los Angeles and spread to Nevada and Hawaii as part of the nation-wide crackdown on the nation’s opioid epidemic.

“This certainly isn’t the culmination of this,” Callery said.

Earlier today, law enforcement officials in Los Angeles held a similar news conference to announce that 42 health care providers had been implicated in Los Angeles as part of “Operation Hypocritical Oath.”

“Although our nation is in crisis, we here in Hawaii are not in crisis,” said Kenji Price, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii.

Callery estimated that 99.5 percent of Hawaii’s health care professionals are distributing drugs properly.

But even 0.5 percent who may be operating illegally could cause significant problems for a small state like Hawaii, Callery said.

Comments (6)
