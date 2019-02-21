 Helicopter pilot walks away from crash landing in Waipio Valley
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
Helicopter pilot walks away from crash landing in Waipio Valley

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 21, 2019
Updated February 21, 2019 11:06am

    FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said a Hughes 369E helicopter crashed or made a hard landing under unknown circumstances in the Waipio Valley area, near Lookout Road, this morning.

A 39-year-old pilot was injured but able to walk away from a helicopter crash in Waipio Valley this morning, authorities said.

The pilot of a Hughes 369E helicopter was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in serious condition after the 7:05 a.m. accident, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 200 yards mauka of Honokaa-Waipio Road (Highway 240), near Lookout Road.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the helicopter, was ambulatory after the crash, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency is investigating the hard landing or crash of a Hughes 369E helicopter under unknown circumstances.

