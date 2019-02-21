Parental Guidance: ‘The LEGO Movie 2’

ADVERTISING
‘THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART’
>> Rated: PG for mild action and rude humor
>> What it’s about: The Lego characters of Bricksburg find themselves having an adventure in outer space where they learn to love even those who are alien and different from themselves.
>> The kid attractor factor: The animation, humor, stars and familiarity with the property
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Welcome those who come in peace with open arms.
>> Violence: Some mild action scenes — space adventure
>> Language: None
>> Sexuality: None
>> Drugs: None
>> Parents advisory: A fun, wild adventure that will appeal to kids and parents alike, with a great message about accepting others.
