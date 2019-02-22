Man shot by police in standoff still in critical condition

The 37-year-old man shot during a standoff with police Thursday remains in critical condition at a local hospital, police said today.

The man could face charges of attempted murder, terroristic threatening and arson if he survives.

The man entered Advanced Collision Center in Kakaako around 3 p.m. Thursday looking for a former employee, who was not there. According to witnesses, he threatened employees, fired a single shot into the floor and ignited gasoline before fleeing in a truck.

Police tracked the suspect to the parking lot of the Mahi Ko in Kapolei townhouse complex, where he lives.

After an extended standoff, estimated at 20 minutes by one witness, the man allegedly took a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at a police.

An officer responded by shooting the suspect in the chest.

Police confirmed that the gun the suspect pointed at the officer is registered.