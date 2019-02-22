 Tropical storm warning issued for Guam as Typhoon Wutip nears
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

Tropical storm warning issued for Guam as Typhoon Wutip nears

Associated Press
February 22, 2019
Updated February 22, 2019 10:45am


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Vicky Borja, 53, filled her one of her two five-gallon jugs from a water filtration facility at a strip mall in Tamuning, Guam, Friday. The National Weather Service says Typhoon Wutip is 230 miles south of Guam Saturday, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

ADVERTISING

HAGATNA, Guam >> Guam remains under a tropical storm warning as a typhoon is expected to pass south of the Pacific U.S. territory.

The National Weather Service says Typhoon Wutip is 230 miles south of Guam Saturday, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Wutip is a Category 3 typhoon as it tracks northwest. The weather service says the closest it will get to Guam is about 160 miles southwest on Saturday evening.

Residents are bracing for dangerous winds and surf. Shelters are open for those whose homes can’t withstand damaging winds.

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for Rota in the Mariana Islands and for Faraulep in Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia. A tropical storm watch is in effect for other Northern Mariana islands.

PREVIOUS STORY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says losing Amazon HQ ‘greatest tragedy’ of his tenure
NEXT STORY
California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up