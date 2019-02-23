Crews to assess rockfalls on Honoapiilani Highway, restricting traffic

Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) will be limited to local traffic past Kapalua following two rockfalls, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said in a news release Saturday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) will be limited to local traffic past Kapalua following two rockfalls, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said in a news release Saturday.

The local access restriction will begin 7 a.m. Sunday and will remain in place until further notice as crews assess the risk of more rockfalls.

On Friday, a rockfall was reported to be on Honoapiilani Highway/Kahekili Highway past the Nakalele Point Light Station at Mile Marker 39.5. Additional rockfalls on Honoapiilani Highway at Mile Marker 36.5 (Honokohau Valley) were reported today.

HDOT said electronic signs will be placed on Honoapiilani Highway at Fleming Beach (approximately Mile Marker 31) on the Kapalua side of the limited closure. There will also be signs on Kahekili Highway at Camp Maluhia.

The highway may be reduced to one lane in areas and there may be intermittent traffic stoppages as the contractor works.