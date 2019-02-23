 Flood advisory issued for Big Island
  • Saturday, February 23, 2019
Flood advisory issued for Big Island

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 23, 2019
Updated February 23, 2019 4:15pm
A flood advisory has been issued this afternoon for the Big Island.

The National Weather Service said radar indicated heavy rain near Kamuela with a rainfall rate of up to an inch an hour. Spotty heavy rains also occurred along the Hamakua coast near Ookala and Pepeekeo.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Kamuela, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Kawaihae.

