Rainbow Wahine pummel host Cal State Bakersfield, 66-37

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team won its fifth consecutive game with a 66-37 rout of host Cal State Bakersfield at the Roadrunners’ Icardo Center today.

UH improved to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in the Big West. The Roadrunners fell to 1-16 and 1-6 in the conference.

Brooklyn Rewers scored 15 points and Imani Perez had 10 for Hawaii. Marly Langi scored 11 to lead CSUB.

The Rainbow Wahine scored the first eight points and led 37-15 at halftime. Bakersfield scored on back-to-back plays just once in the first half, when it scored the last five points of the first quarter to close to 15-10.

Hawaii responded by dominating the second quarter, 23-5.

UH returns home for games against UC Davis on Thursday and UC Irvine on Jan. 25.