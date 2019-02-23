 Wutip upgraded to super typhoon; lashes Guam with high winds
  Saturday, February 23, 2019
Wutip upgraded to super typhoon; lashes Guam with high winds

Associated Press
February 23, 2019
    Jared Duenas fills up his pickup truck with gasoline in the village of Sinajana, Guam, on Thursday.

HAGATNA, Guam >> A powerful typhoon about 170 miles (274 kilometers) off the U.S. territory of Guam is lashing the Pacific island with high winds and heavy rain.

The Nation Weather Service says Wutip was upgraded to a category 4 super typhoon as it gained intensity. Winds near the storm’s center were estimated Sunday at 155 mph (249 kph).

Civil defense officials say Guam will experience tropical storm force winds between 40-45 mph (64-72 kph) and rainfall of up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters). Power outages were reported.

Guam residents were advised to stay inside until the storm passes.

Wutip was slowly moving northwest, away from Guam. The weather service said the storm could intensify to a category 5 typhoon before it begins to weaken late Sunday.

