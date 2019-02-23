Las Vegas Advisor: Binion’s resort reopening hotel

After closing its hotel in 2009, Binions has announced that it will open 81 of its 366 rooms to serve as a boutique hotel-­within-a-hotel dubbed the Apache Hotel at Binions.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

After closing its hotel in 2009, Binion’s has announced that it will open 81 of its 366 rooms to serve as a boutique hotel-­within-a-hotel dubbed the Apache Hotel at Binion’s.

The rooms will feature retro furniture and decor from the 1930s. The actual Hotel Apache opened in 1932 on the site.

In addition, a 6,500-square-foot bar will open on the second floor above the casino. The new venue will seat a couple dozen and boast a dance floor, mechanical bull and a bar that looks out onto the Fremont Street Experience and rotates 360 degrees every 15 minutes. The rooms and bar are scheduled to debut this summer.

Oscar out: After a 10-year stay, the Oscar that Frank Sinatra won for best supporting actor in “From Here to Eternity” is no longer on display in the restaurant Sinatra’s at Encore. The Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy that had been positioned at the front of the restaurant since it opened have been returned to the Sinatra estate. Another Sinatra exhibit, featuring personal items that belonged to the famous crooner, has been put up in its place.

First for food court: Mumfresh Asian Eats, a Vietnamese street-food counter-service fast-foodery, has opened adjacent to the Boathouse Asian Eatery at Palace Station. It’s the first restaurant to open in what will be a new food court called the Marketplace. It’s a good late-night play, open till midnight Sundays-Thursdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends.

Pricey waffle: During weekend brunch, Lavo at the Palazzo serves the Ultimate Belgium Waffle, consisting of a table-­sized bowl with several waffles, 16 scoops of ice cream, Kit Kats, M&Ms, whipped cream, sparklers and a bottle of Avion Espresso liqueur. The concoction feeds eight and costs $800.

Question: Did it really snow in Las Vegas last week? How rare is that?

Answer: Snow fell on and off over three days last week, with about an inch accumulating on the valley floor. Higher elevations in the surrounding towns got several inches. The last time a measurable amount was recorded at the airport was in December 2008.