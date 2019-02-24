Firefighters rescue men trapped by flash flood on Hawaii island

Four men were trapped by a fast-moving river in flash flood conditions on private land in Waimea on Saturday night, Hawaii County firefighters said.

The men range in age from 18 to 22. Two had to be rescued and two made it out on their own, firefighters said.

They all initially became trapped in an area that firefighters described as “rural, rough terrain with active river and falls” that’s known as “Cowboy Pond,” or “The Place (Above Anna’s Pond).”

Firefighters responded at 6:11 p.m. Saturday to the property, which belongs to Parker Ranch and Anna’s Ranch, fire officials said.

In November, 13 trespassing hikers, including two who suffered minor injuries, were rescued by Hawaii County firefighters after they were caught in a flash flood above Anna’s Ranch.