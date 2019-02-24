 Guam declared clear of danger from powerful Pacific typhoon
  Sunday, February 24, 2019
Guam declared clear of danger from powerful Pacific typhoon

Associated Press
February 24, 2019
    Hernalin Analista shopped for bottled water and goods on Friday in Tamuning, Guam.

HAGATNA, Guam >> Authorities have declared Guam clear of the danger of a powerful typhoon in the Pacific Ocean.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio says the U.S. territory will in the coming days assess the damage caused by winds from Typhoon Wutip.

People didn’t wait for the government’s announcement to leave their homes on Sunday. Restaurants in the towns of Tamuning and Tumon were packed with people, Catholic Masses went on, and the shopping centers were full of early morning shoppers.

Wutip moved northwest, away from Guam. The weather service said the storm could intensify to a category 5 typhoon before it begins to weaken late Sunday.

